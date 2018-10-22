US envoy calls on General Bajwa

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: US Charge’d’ Affairs to Pakistan Ambassador Paul Jones called on Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Monday.
According to a press release issued by the ISPR, media wing of Pakistan army, matters of mutual interest including regional security with particular reference to Afghanistan were discussed in the meeting.
