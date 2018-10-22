Mon October 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
PM-SC dams fund receives Rs6.4 billion

PM-SC dams fund receives Rs6.4 billion
NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?

NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?
Don’t take extraordinary measures for patient where cure is unlikely: Mufti Taqi Usmani

Don’t take extraordinary measures for patient where cure is unlikely: Mufti Taqi Usmani
Bureaucracy, police creating hurdles for government: Imran Khan

Bureaucracy, police creating hurdles for government: Imran Khan
Shahid Afridi celebrates 18th wedding anniversary

Shahid Afridi celebrates 18th wedding anniversary
By-election: PTI retains NA-247, PS-111 seats, loses PK-71 to ANP

By-election: PTI retains NA-247, PS-111 seats, loses PK-71 to ANP
ICC Test Rankings: Pakistan’s Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3

ICC Test Rankings: Pakistan’s Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3
$2 billion North-South RLNG pipeline: Pakistan, Russia finalise BOOT agreement

$2 billion North-South RLNG pipeline: Pakistan, Russia finalise BOOT agreement
Moving forward

Moving forward
The death of a journalist

The death of a journalist

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 22, 2018

Share

Advertisement

NAB challenges IHC’s verdict to suspend Avenfield sentences

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau has challenged Islamabad High Court decision to suspend sentences of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Capt (retd.) Safdar in the Avenfield reference.

The high court had suspended lengthy jail terms given to former prime minister, his daughter and his son-in-law and ordered their release.

In his plea, the anti-corruption watchdog maintains that high court had not correctly examined the evidence.

The NAB petitioned that the apex court should declare the IHC’s Sept 19 decision as null and void.

Justice Minallah read the judgment and suspended the sentences handed to three by accountability court judge Mohammad Bashir on July 6.

Nawaz, Maryam and Capt (retd) Safdar were sentenced to 11 years, eight years and one year, respectively, in prison in the Avenfield properties reference.

Ordering their release, the two-judge bench had directed the former premier, his daughter and son-in-law to submit bail bonds worth Rs0.5 million each.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

PML-N lawmakers protest Punjab Assembly ban

PML-N lawmakers protest Punjab Assembly ban
US envoy calls on General Bajwa

US envoy calls on General Bajwa
ATC adjourns PTV, Parliament attack cases till Nov 8

ATC adjourns PTV, Parliament attack cases till Nov 8
Outgoing DG ISI pays farewell call on PM Imran Khan

Outgoing DG ISI pays farewell call on PM Imran Khan
Load More load more

Spotlight

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding
Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Herath to retire after first Test against England

Herath to retire after first Test against England

Photos & Videos

Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding