NAB challenges IHC’s verdict to suspend Avenfield sentences

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau has challenged Islamabad High Court decision to suspend sentences of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Capt (retd.) Safdar in the Avenfield reference.

The high court had suspended lengthy jail terms given to former prime minister, his daughter and his son-in-law and ordered their release.

In his plea, the anti-corruption watchdog maintains that high court had not correctly examined the evidence.

The NAB petitioned that the apex court should declare the IHC’s Sept 19 decision as null and void.

Justice Minallah read the judgment and suspended the sentences handed to three by accountability court judge Mohammad Bashir on July 6.

Nawaz, Maryam and Capt (retd) Safdar were sentenced to 11 years, eight years and one year, respectively, in prison in the Avenfield properties reference.

Ordering their release, the two-judge bench had directed the former premier, his daughter and son-in-law to submit bail bonds worth Rs0.5 million each.