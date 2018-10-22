Mon October 22, 2018
October 22, 2018

ATC adjourns PTV, Parliament attack cases till Nov 8

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday issued notices to Prosecution on acquittal pleas filed by the PTI and PAT leaders inn PTI and Parliament attack case.

ATC-II Islamabad judge Shahrukh Arjumand heard the case.

Ijaz Chaudhary, Saif Ullah, Asad Umer and others had filed acquittal pleas under section 265 of Criminal Procedure Code, maintaining they were not directly involved in such cases.

Acquittal applications on behalf of President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan had already been filled in such cases as well as the ATC had granted Prime Minister Imran Khan permanent exemption from appearing before it in the two cases whereas President Arif Alvi secures the immunity from prosecution under Article 248 of the Constitution.

The ATC is hearing two cases; attack on the state television building and the Parliament House against PTI and PAT leaders.

In August 2014, Khan and Dr Tahirul Qadri took to streets in Islamabad against alleged rigging in 2013 general elections and Model Town sit-in.

Imran Khan pleaded with the court to transfer cases to a civil court, however, the request was rejected on December 11, 2017 and the case was being trialed in ATC.

The court adjourned the hearing till November 8.

