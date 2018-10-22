Mon October 22, 2018
Pakistan

APP
October 22, 2018

Outgoing DG ISI pays farewell call to PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Director General Inter Services Intelligence Lt. Gen Naveed Mukhtar, who is retiring on October 25, Monday paid farewell call on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Prime Minister Office.

The Prime Minister appreciated the meritorious services of Lt.

Gen Naveed Mukhtar for the country during his military career especially as DG ISI, PM Office media wing in a press release said.

The Prime Minister also expressed his best wishes for his post retirement life.

Lt. Gen Naveed Mukhtar thanked the Prime Minister for his expression and best wishes.

DG ISI meets President

Later, he also paid a farewell call on President Dr. Arif Alvi at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad. 

President Dr. Arif Alvi commended the services of Lt. Gen Naveed Mukhtar as the head of the premier intelligence agency. He also praised the professionalism and leadership qualities of Lt. Gen Naveed Mukhtar in discharge of his responsibilities.

 He added that ISI had been rendering remarkable services in the defence of motherland and fight against terrorism. The President also expressed his good wishes for Lt. Gen Naveed Mukhtar and his family in their future life. 

