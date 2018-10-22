Naya Pakistan Housing Programme to help realize poor’s dream: Shehryar Afridi

ISLAMABAD: The registration process for “Naya Pakistan Housing Programme” has started amid long queues of people were witnessed here on Monday outside registration centres of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).



Minister of State for Interior, Shehryar Khan Afridi, who inaugurated Naya Pakistan Housing Authority Registration Center at NADRA Mega Centre Blue Area, said the target of government was to ensure provision of five million affordable houses for underprivileged classes during next five years.

Talking to media persons, the minister expressed the confidence that the programme would not only help realize dream of a shelter for the poor, but also create ample employment opportunities.

It will also attract local and foreign investment and stimulate about 40 related industries, he added.

Shehryar Afridi said the poor people were deprived of their basic rights in past, but present government of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) would ensure protection of their rights.

Highlighting the basic idea of this housing scheme, he said, it would help materialize dream of the poor about owning their house.

The minister said the country needs around 10 million housing units and to achieve the target, there is a need to build at-least 0.5 million units every year at a reasonable price.

He said the masses would be facilitated through one-window services, adding the government has started this much awaited mega housing project within its 100-day plan.

Replying to a question, Shehryar Afridi said as compared to 2013, the PTI has secured votes more than double during 2018 elections.

In Federal Capital, the registration forms can be submitted at NADRA Mega Centre in Blue Area, Deputy Commissioner Office G-11/4 and Tehsil Office I-10/3 whilst in other districts, these could be submitted at Deputy Commissioner offices.

On October 11, Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the ambitious housing scheme which envisages construction of five million affordable houses for under privileged segments of the society during next five years.

The National Database Registration Authority issued the form on its website with all required details needed for registration.

The aspirants can download forms and can submit them with respective housing programme offices till December 21, 2018 with Rs 250 fee.

Initially seven cities have been identified for the scheme which include Sukkur, Quetta, Gilgit, Muzaffarabad, Swat, Islamabad and Faisalabad. The government has also included more cities including Lahore, Multan, Gujranwala, Jhelum, Bahawalpur, Sialkot, Kasur, Layyah, Vehari and Rahim Yar Khan.