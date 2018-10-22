Mon October 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
PM-SC dams fund receives Rs6.4 billion

PM-SC dams fund receives Rs6.4 billion
NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?

NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?
Bureaucracy, police creating hurdles for government: Imran Khan

Bureaucracy, police creating hurdles for government: Imran Khan
Don’t take extraordinary measures for patient where cure is unlikely: Mufti Taqi Usmani

Don’t take extraordinary measures for patient where cure is unlikely: Mufti Taqi Usmani
Shahid Afridi celebrates 18th wedding anniversary

Shahid Afridi celebrates 18th wedding anniversary
By-election: PTI retains NA-247, PS-111 seats, loses PK-71 to ANP

By-election: PTI retains NA-247, PS-111 seats, loses PK-71 to ANP
ICC Test Rankings: Pakistan’s Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3

ICC Test Rankings: Pakistan’s Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3
$2 billion North-South RLNG pipeline: Pakistan, Russia finalise BOOT agreement

$2 billion North-South RLNG pipeline: Pakistan, Russia finalise BOOT agreement
Moving forward

Moving forward
The death of a journalist

The death of a journalist

Pakistan

APP
October 22, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Naya Pakistan Housing Programme to help realize poor’s dream: Shehryar Afridi

ISLAMABAD: The registration process for “Naya Pakistan Housing Programme” has started amid long queues of people were witnessed here on Monday outside registration centres of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

Minister of State for Interior, Shehryar Khan Afridi, who inaugurated Naya Pakistan Housing Authority Registration Center at NADRA Mega Centre Blue Area, said the target of government was to ensure provision of five million affordable houses for underprivileged classes during next five years.

Talking to media persons, the minister expressed the confidence that the programme would not only help realize dream of a shelter for the poor, but also create ample employment opportunities.

It will also attract local and foreign investment and stimulate about 40 related industries, he added.

Shehryar Afridi said the poor people were deprived of their basic rights in past, but present government of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) would ensure protection of their rights.

Highlighting the basic idea of this housing scheme, he said, it would help materialize dream of the poor about owning their house.

The minister said the country needs around 10 million housing units and to achieve the target, there is a need to build at-least 0.5 million units every year at a reasonable price.

He said the masses would be facilitated through one-window services, adding the government has started this much awaited mega housing project within its 100-day plan.

Replying to a question, Shehryar Afridi said as compared to 2013, the PTI has secured votes more than double during 2018 elections.

In Federal Capital, the registration forms can be submitted at NADRA Mega Centre in Blue Area, Deputy Commissioner Office G-11/4 and Tehsil Office I-10/3 whilst in other districts, these could be submitted at Deputy Commissioner offices.

On October 11, Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the ambitious housing scheme which envisages construction of five million affordable houses for under privileged segments of the society during next five years.

The National Database Registration Authority issued the form on its website with all required details needed for registration.

The aspirants can download forms and can submit them with respective housing programme offices till December 21, 2018 with Rs 250 fee.

Initially seven cities have been identified for the scheme which include Sukkur, Quetta, Gilgit, Muzaffarabad, Swat, Islamabad and Faisalabad. The government has also included more cities including Lahore, Multan, Gujranwala, Jhelum, Bahawalpur, Sialkot, Kasur, Layyah, Vehari and Rahim Yar Khan.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Murad invites German businessmen to invest in Sindh energy sector

Murad invites German businessmen to invest in Sindh energy sector
Utility Store workers demonstrate against probable closure in Islamabad

Utility Store workers demonstrate against probable closure in Islamabad

Pakistan’s Salman Sufi receives Mother Teresa Award in India

Pakistan’s Salman Sufi receives Mother Teresa Award in India
PM Imran has not ordered inquiry against ministers: Fawad

PM Imran has not ordered inquiry against ministers: Fawad
Load More load more

Spotlight

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding
Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, presses legal charges for harassment

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, presses legal charges for harassment

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Photos & Videos

Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, presses legal charges for harassment

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, presses legal charges for harassment

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding