Mon October 22, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 22, 2018

PM Imran has not ordered inquiry against ministers: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has rebutted the news item carried by a local newspaper claiming Prime Minister Imran Khan had ordered inquiry into corruption allegations against three cabinet members.

In a tweet, the minister said that there was no probe against any minister and the prime minister did not comment on any such probe.

“There is no probe against any minister, neither PM commented on any such probe. PM did emphasis that he will not tolerate any corruption, it’s absolutely unethical for a newspaper to make such headline without bothering for version of the Government,” the minister said.

The newspaper has reported Monday that the PM had told the Cabinet meeting on Thursday that he has received the reports of alleged corruption of ministers and that he will not tolerate such thing.

