Mon October 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?

NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?
PM-SC dams fund receives Rs6.4 billion

PM-SC dams fund receives Rs6.4 billion
Bureaucracy, police creating hurdles for government: Imran Khan

Bureaucracy, police creating hurdles for government: Imran Khan
Shahid Afridi celebrates 18th wedding anniversary

Shahid Afridi celebrates 18th wedding anniversary
$2 billion North-South RLNG pipeline: Pakistan, Russia finalise BOOT agreement

$2 billion North-South RLNG pipeline: Pakistan, Russia finalise BOOT agreement
By-election: PTI retains NA-247, PS-111 seats, loses PK-71 to ANP

By-election: PTI retains NA-247, PS-111 seats, loses PK-71 to ANP
ICC Test Rankings: Pakistan’s Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3

ICC Test Rankings: Pakistan’s Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3
Don’t take extraordinary measures for patient where cure is unlikely: Mufti Taqi Usmani

Don’t take extraordinary measures for patient where cure is unlikely: Mufti Taqi Usmani
Moving forward

Moving forward
The death of a journalist

The death of a journalist

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 22, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Rickshaw driver who attempted suicide in protest succumbs to injuries

KARACHI: A rickshaw driver, who had attempted suicide in  protest  against traffic cop's  demand of  bribe, scummed to  burn injuries in wee hours on Monday.

The incident took place late Saturday night when a traffic cop, ASI Muhammad Hanif of Saddar Traffic Police Section, fined a rickshaw driver, Shahid when he didn’t pay a bribe.

The traffic police official was suspended for extorting money  and a departmental inquiry was also initiated against him.

Shahid , before  suicide bid,  had appealed to the media and the higher authorities to get justice, but later set himself on fire outside the Karachi Police Office in Saddar. Police and ambulances immediately reached the site and shifted the driver to the Burns Ward of the Civil Hospital Karachi, where he succumbed to injuries on early Monday as  his condition was critical.

The rickshaw driver had sought  stern action against the cop in his appeal to the  authorities.

According to the deceased, the traffic police officer used to extort Rs100 from him daily, but fined him after he was unable to pay the Rs100 on Saturday. “He fined me after I paid Rs50 to him,” said the frustrated driver in a statement that went viral on social media. “I took a decision to end up my life as I am fed up with daily Challans and extortion money.”

Declaring ASI Hanif responsible for Shahid’s condition, the injured rickshaw driver’s family claimed that he had been preparing to get married soon, but since he was in such a critical condition not, he may not be able to get married.

Sindh IGP Dr Syed Kaleem Imam also took notice of the incident and ordered the Traffic DIG to carry out an inquiry and submit a report to him.

Karachi Additional IG Dr Amir Ahmed Shaikh visited Shahid at the Burns Ward on Sunday and offered compensation, but the family declined. “I tried myself to provide financial assistance to them but they refused,” he said.

He has warned the traffic police to not issue tickets to rickshaw drivers that are of more than Rs150. He has also offered to pay from his own pocket the tickets for rickshaw drivers who cannot afford to pay.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

PM Imran extends birthday wishes to his teacher Geoffrey Douglas

PM Imran extends birthday wishes to his teacher Geoffrey Douglas
By-election: MQM-P rejects Karachi results, calls party meeting

By-election: MQM-P rejects Karachi results, calls party meeting
PTI's victory in Karachi's by-polls reflects people trust in PM Imran, govt: Fawad

PTI's victory in Karachi's by-polls reflects people trust in PM Imran, govt: Fawad
15 killed in DG Khan road mishap

15 killed in DG Khan road mishap
Load More load more

Spotlight

Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings

Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings
US probe widens after 63 fetuses found at funeral home

US probe widens after 63 fetuses found at funeral home
Deepika and Ranveer finally announce wedding on Nov 14

Deepika and Ranveer finally announce wedding on Nov 14
London film festival closes with flash of 'Stan & Ollie' comic genius

London film festival closes with flash of 'Stan & Ollie' comic genius

Photos & Videos

US Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.6 billion after no winners

US Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.6 billion after no winners
'Winter is coming': Game of Thrones has a message on climate change

'Winter is coming': Game of Thrones has a message on climate change
Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings

Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings
Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing

Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing