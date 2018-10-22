Rickshaw driver who attempted suicide in protest succumbs to injuries

KARACHI: A rickshaw driver, who had attempted suicide in protest against traffic cop's demand of bribe, scummed to burn injuries in wee hours on Monday.

The incident took place late Saturday night when a traffic cop, ASI Muhammad Hanif of Saddar Traffic Police Section, fined a rickshaw driver, Shahid when he didn’t pay a bribe.

The traffic police official was suspended for extorting money and a departmental inquiry was also initiated against him.

Shahid , before suicide bid, had appealed to the media and the higher authorities to get justice, but later set himself on fire outside the Karachi Police Office in Saddar. Police and ambulances immediately reached the site and shifted the driver to the Burns Ward of the Civil Hospital Karachi, where he succumbed to injuries on early Monday as his condition was critical.

The rickshaw driver had sought stern action against the cop in his appeal to the authorities.

According to the deceased, the traffic police officer used to extort Rs100 from him daily, but fined him after he was unable to pay the Rs100 on Saturday. “He fined me after I paid Rs50 to him,” said the frustrated driver in a statement that went viral on social media. “I took a decision to end up my life as I am fed up with daily Challans and extortion money.”

Declaring ASI Hanif responsible for Shahid’s condition, the injured rickshaw driver’s family claimed that he had been preparing to get married soon, but since he was in such a critical condition not, he may not be able to get married.

Sindh IGP Dr Syed Kaleem Imam also took notice of the incident and ordered the Traffic DIG to carry out an inquiry and submit a report to him.

Karachi Additional IG Dr Amir Ahmed Shaikh visited Shahid at the Burns Ward on Sunday and offered compensation, but the family declined. “I tried myself to provide financial assistance to them but they refused,” he said.

He has warned the traffic police to not issue tickets to rickshaw drivers that are of more than Rs150. He has also offered to pay from his own pocket the tickets for rickshaw drivers who cannot afford to pay.