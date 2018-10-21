Senior Punjab minister asks govt officers to go into the field, take on-the-spot action

LAHORE: Senior Punjab minister Abdul Aleem Khan on Sunday said that all government officers should go into the field and take on-the-spot action to implement the government policies in letter and spirit and provide swift relief to people.



He said that provision of facilities was the right of every citizen and no negligence in this regard would be tolerated.

Speaking at the weekly sitting at the Public Secretariat, the senior minister said that due to incapability of the last government and ineffective system of local bodies, people''s problems had increased manifold and urgent steps were being taken to resolve these issues.

The senior minister issued orders on different complaints and directed the departments concerned to take appropriate action for providing remedy.

He directed the health secretary to make 130-bed Mian Mir Hospital fully functional and all its departments should provide maximum facilities to patients within one month.

Aleem Khan announced installation of water filtration plants and free dispensaries in different union councils from his own pocket.

He said that genuine problems of people would be solved at the earliest and he would himself monitor the performance of the public secretariat.

He took note of missing facilities in different areas while people apprised him about the land required for graveyards, improper sewerage, water supply issues and other problems.

Aleem Khan listened to a handicapped woman and assured her of solving her problems. The senior minister also met different delegations and listened to their issues.

The members of delegations thanked the minister for setting up public secretariat where everyonecould approach him.

Aleem Khan said that the secretariat would remain open from Monday to Saturday 10am to 4pm.