Sun October 21, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Women soon to be able to divorce husbands

Women soon to be able to divorce husbands
Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques

Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques
PM Imran Khan continues meeting during earthquake

PM Imran Khan continues meeting during earthquake
PM rejects pressure on bureaucracy’s rotation policy

PM rejects pressure on bureaucracy’s rotation policy
Judicial space

Judicial space
Juvenile maid subjected to severe torture in Rawalpindi

Juvenile maid subjected to severe torture in Rawalpindi

PM hopes for Qatar’s prompt action on 100k jobs offer

PM hopes for Qatar’s prompt action on 100k jobs offer
Jamal Khashoggi killed in consulate, confirms Saudi Arabia

Jamal Khashoggi killed in consulate, confirms Saudi Arabia
Dams are a must now: CJP

Dams are a must now: CJP
NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?

NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 21, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Medical report confirms torture, injury marks on minor maid Kinza

ISLAMABAD: A preliminary medial report has confirmed that juvenile maid Kinza Bashir was subjected to torture resulting in her injuries, police said.

“Kinza was working as a maid at Dr Mohsin’s house. A case has been lodged at Child Protection Bureau on charges of torturing the girl,” CCPO Abbas Mohsin told media persons in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

"According to the report, the girl’s body bears torture marks and a head injuriy," he said.

According to the initial report received by the police, the 11-year-old child maid was subjected to torture multiple times.

“We learned about the case through social media. ASI will be suspended and action would be initiated against him,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kinza Bashir who was subjected to torture by her employers had been enduring the abuse since the past two years, revealed her sister.

Talking to Geo News, 11-year-old Kinza’s sister revealed that initially the employment went normally but things took a violent turn since the past two years when she subjected to immense abuse.

“The first year of her employment was fine, however, the homeowners have been beating my sister for the past two years. When the torture escalated she ran away from home and went to the neighbours,” she stated.

Moreover, the minor’s sister added that Kinza did not wish to return home but wanted to study.

It revealed further by Kinza’s uncle that she was sent to Rawalpindi by her father three years ago for the monthly wage of Rs5000 and that he signed the bond papers under coercion.

Presently the family members along with Kinza have been taken to Rawalpindi for further probe into the case.

Subsequent to the video of Kinza narrating her experience of torture was shared on social media on Saturday, Minister of Human Rights Shireen Mazari took notice of the incident stating on Twitter: “We will be following it to ensure FIR registration and further action. Child is Kenza Bashir. Her father initially denied violence happened. Now an ASI has been suspended for wrong investigation."

She went onto add: “A police team has been sent to Samundri to bring back the child and her parents. After medical examination an FIR will be registered."

"Army has also been informed as the suspect is an Army doctor. We are keeping a close eye to ensure justice for the little girl," she added.

Earlier the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader had stated: "To reiterate to all those tagging me in their tweets on this horrendous crime, since morning we are on it."

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Senior Punjab minister asks govt officers to go into the field, take on-the-spot action

Senior Punjab minister asks govt officers to go into the field, take on-the-spot action
I am not a beneficiary of NRO: Asif Zardari

I am not a beneficiary of NRO: Asif Zardari
PTI leads in NA-247, PS-111, ANP ahead in PK-71, Peshawar

PTI leads in NA-247, PS-111, ANP ahead in PK-71, Peshawar
PM-SC dams fund receives Rs6.4 billion

PM-SC dams fund receives Rs6.4 billion
Load More load more

Spotlight

Kayes century guides Bangladesh to 271-8

Kayes century guides Bangladesh to 271-8
Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques

Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques
Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing

Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing
West Indies amass 322-8 in 1st ODI against India

West Indies amass 322-8 in 1st ODI against India

Photos & Videos

US Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.6 billion after no winners

US Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.6 billion after no winners
'Winter is coming': Game of Thrones has a message on climate change

'Winter is coming': Game of Thrones has a message on climate change
Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings

Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings
Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing

Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing