MQM-P, PTI workers confront at Karachi election camp during by-polls

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) workers confronted each other on Sunday amidst the on-going process of by-polls in Karachi, reported Geo.tv.

According to the news report, workers of both the party broke out into a spat in Saddar’s Lucky Star area as they hurled slogans their way at an election camp.

The elevating hostility between the two political rival groups was put to rest upon the intervention of Rangers with police contingents stationed around the metropolis to keep the situation under control.

The country is holding another round of by-polls today for the National Assembly seat of NA-247 from Karachi, Sindh Assembly’s PS-11 and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly’s PK-71 constituency.

President Dr Arif Alvi’s vacated seat of NA-247 has 12 candidates in the running whereas Sindh Governor Imran Ismail’s vacated PS-111 seat has 11 aspirants.