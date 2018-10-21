Sun October 21, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Women soon to be able to divorce husbands

Women soon to be able to divorce husbands
Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques

Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques
PM Imran Khan continues meeting during earthquake

PM Imran Khan continues meeting during earthquake
PM rejects pressure on bureaucracy’s rotation policy

PM rejects pressure on bureaucracy’s rotation policy
Judicial space

Judicial space
Juvenile maid subjected to severe torture in Rawalpindi

Juvenile maid subjected to severe torture in Rawalpindi

PM hopes for Qatar’s prompt action on 100k jobs offer

PM hopes for Qatar’s prompt action on 100k jobs offer
Jamal Khashoggi killed in consulate, confirms Saudi Arabia

Jamal Khashoggi killed in consulate, confirms Saudi Arabia
Dams are a must now: CJP

Dams are a must now: CJP
Iran wants stronger trade, economic ties with Pakistan: Iranian Consul General

Iran wants stronger trade, economic ties with Pakistan: Iranian Consul General

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 21, 2018

Share

Advertisement

MQM-P, PTI workers confront at Karachi election camp during by-polls

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) workers confronted each other on Sunday amidst the on-going process of by-polls in Karachi, reported Geo.tv.

According to the news report, workers of both the party broke out into a spat in Saddar’s Lucky Star area as they hurled slogans their way at an election camp.

The elevating hostility between the two political rival groups was put to rest upon the intervention of Rangers with police contingents stationed around the metropolis to keep the situation under control.

The country is holding another round of by-polls today for the National Assembly seat of NA-247 from Karachi, Sindh Assembly’s PS-11 and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly’s PK-71 constituency.

President Dr Arif Alvi’s vacated seat of NA-247 has 12 candidates in the running whereas Sindh Governor Imran Ismail’s vacated PS-111 seat has 11 aspirants. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

ICC Test Rankings: Pakistan’s Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3

ICC Test Rankings: Pakistan’s Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3
LA-18 by-polls underway for Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly

LA-18 by-polls underway for Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly
Kinza's father was forced to sign bond papers: Abused minor maid's family reveals

Kinza's father was forced to sign bond papers: Abused minor maid's family reveals

Polling underway on NA 247, PS 111 and PK 71

Polling underway on NA 247, PS 111 and PK 71
Load More load more

Spotlight

Uber launches new safety toolkit for riders and drivers

Uber launches new safety toolkit for riders and drivers
Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques

Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques
Bangladesh nervous of Zimbabwe upset in one-day series

Bangladesh nervous of Zimbabwe upset in one-day series
World champion Chen wins Skate America title

World champion Chen wins Skate America title

Photos & Videos

US Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.6 billion after no winners

US Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.6 billion after no winners
'Winter is coming': Game of Thrones has a message on climate change

'Winter is coming': Game of Thrones has a message on climate change
Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings

Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings
Bollywood talent manager attempts suicide following harassment allegations

Bollywood talent manager attempts suicide following harassment allegations