Pakistan

Web Desk
October 21, 2018

Kinza's father was forced to sign bond papers: Abused minor maid's family reveals

Juvenile maid Kinza Bashir who was subjected to torture by her employers had been enduring the abuse since the past two years, revealed her sister.

Talking to Geo News, 11-year-old Kinza’s sister revealed that initially the employment went normally but things took a violent turn since the past two years when she subjected to immense abuse.

“The first year of her employment was fine, however, the homeowners have been beating my sister for the past two years. When the torture escalated she ran away from home and went to the neighbours,” she stated.

Moreover, the minor’s sister added that Kinza did not wish to return home but wanted to study .

It revealed further by Kinza’s uncle that she was sent to Rawalpindi by her father three years ago for the monthly wage of Rs5000 and that he signed the bond papers under coercion.

Presently the family members along with Kinza have been taken to Rawalpindi for further probe into the case.

Subsequent to the video of Kinza narrating her experience of torture was shared on social media on Saturday, Minister of Human Rights Shireen Mazari took notice of the incident stating on Twitter: “We will be following it to ensure FIR registration and further action. Child is Kenza Bashir. Her father initially denied violence happened. Now an ASI has been suspended for wrong investigation."

She went onto add: “A police team has been sent to Samundri to bring back the child and her parents. After medical examination an FIR will be registered."

"Army has also been informed as the suspect is an Army doctor. We are keeping a close eye to ensure justice for the little girl," she added.

Earlier the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader had stated: "To reiterate to all those tagging me in their tweets on this horrendous crime, since morning we are on it."

On the other hand, an affidavit by Kinza’s father stating that the girl had been willingly taken to her hometown after she received injuries by jumping over the gate came to surface, suggesting that efforts to resolve the problem were also being made. 


