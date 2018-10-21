Sun October 21, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 21, 2018

Polling underway on NA 247, PS 111 and PK 71

KARACHI: Polling for by-polls on National Assembly seat NA-247, Sindh Assembly seat PS-111 and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly seat PK-71 was underway, which will continue till 05:00 pm without any break.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has finalised all necessary arrangements for the by-elections to be held in a peaceful manner.

Polling material has already been transported to the polling stations under the supervision of Pakistan Army personnel.

According to the ECP, there are 546,451 registered voters in NA-247 and 178,965 registered voters in PS-111.

Twelve candidates are in the running for the NA-247 seat while 11 are contesting for the Sindh Assembly seat.

NA-247 was vacated by President Dr Arif Alvi, while PS-111 was vacated by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail.

Prominent candidates in the run for NA-247 include PTI’s Aftab Hussain Siddiqui, PSP’s Arshad Vohra, MQM-P’s Sadiq Iftikhar and PPP’s Qaiser Khan Nizamani, while the PTI’s Shehzad Qureshi, MQM-P’s Jehanzeb Mughal, PML-N’s Mohammad

Zahid Hussain and activist Muhammad Jibran Nasir are among those in the run for PS-111.

Meanwhile, the PK-71 fell vacant after Shah Farman was appointed as Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The PTI's Zulfiqar Khan, ANP candidate Salahuddin, and independent candidates Dildar Khan, Abdul Karim Khan and Fazle Haq Kohi Damani are contesting for the PK-71 by-election.

