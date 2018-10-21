PM Imran Khan concerned on condition of Thar, says Imran Ismail

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan is concerned on the condition of Thar, said Sindh Governor Imran Ismail.



The Governor took to Twitter to share that the government will provide two mobile state-of-art hospital with four ambulances for Thar, adding that these hospitals will be fully paid for five years including medicines and doctors.

Also, 35,000 health cards covering patients upto Rs600,000 medical insurance will be issued in the first phase, Imran Ismail added.



