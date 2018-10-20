Sat October 20, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 20, 2018

Rights minister Shireen Mazari orders probe into child maid torture

ISLAMABAD: While taking serious notice of an incident of domestic violence involving a young child, Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari said the matter was being investigated.

“We are investigating the whole issue on a priority basis and FIR would be filed after the meticulous physical examination of the victim,” Ms Mazari said.

“We are keeping a close eye to ensure justice for the little girl, since morning we are on it. We are also in process of drafting a comprehensive bill for protection of domestic workers including banning child workers,” she said.

“We will be following it to ensure FIR registration and further action,” she said.

Dr. Shireen Mazari said that a police team has also been sent to Sumandri area to bring the child and her parents back and ASI has been suspended for wrong investigation.

The father of this child has initially denied of any kind of violence on his daughter.

“We are investigation this issue on priority basis and soon the accused would be brought to the court of law,” she added. 

