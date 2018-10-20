PTI parliamentarians join Port Qasim labourers as they continue protest on 27th day

KARACHI: Hundreds of affected labourers of Port Qasim Authority were joined with parliamentarians of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday as their sit-in continued on 27th consecutive day outside Karachi Press Club.

Member national assembly of PTI from Bajaur Agency Gul Zafar Khan, Saif-ur-Rehman Mehsood, newly elected MNA from Karachi Alamgir Khan, MNA Capt. Retd. Jamil, MPAs Shah Nawaz Khan Jadoon, Saeed Khan Afridi and others visited protest camp where they listened to their grievances. vowed to raise voice for their rights.

Earlier on their arrival, PTI parliamentarians were received by President Workers Union of Port Qasim Akhlaq Ahmed, General Secretary Husain Badshah, Abdul Wahid, Fazal Mabood, Pir Gul Badshah and others.

Addressing to labourers at camp, PTI MNA Gul Faraz Khan said that he had conversations with officials of port and shipping ministry and Chairman Port Qasim Authority regarding issues of labourers.

I am also in contact with local leadership and elected representatives of PTI in Sindh, he told.

When laws regarding dock workers are implemented in Karachi Port than why not at Port Qasim? I will raise voice on it in meeting of Standing Committee scheduled on Monday and on floor of assembly too.

It is very sad to know that no one has come to listen to these poor labourers yet. Irrespective of labourers political affiliation, their genuine issues must be addressed, he stressed.

Newly elected MNA of PTI from Karachi Alamgir Khan said that he believes in struggle and will support labourers for their rights. I will also talk to PTI leadership to get solution of this crisis, he assured.



