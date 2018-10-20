Sat October 20, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 20, 2018

Power supply restored in most parts of Karachi: KE

KARACHI: Karachi’s electricity firm says that power supply, which was disrupted due to tripping in national grid station earlier in the day, has been restored in most parts of the city.

In a Twitter statement on Saturday, Karachi Electric said that restoration work was under way in remaining areas that were still without electricity.

It said that power was already back in Malir, Garden, Memon Goth, Baldia, Nazimabad and Liaquatabad.

“Supply resumed in most parts of the city where as restoration work in remaining areas is underway. Supply has been restored in Malir, Garden, Memon goth, Baldia, Nazimabad & Liaqatabad areas,” it said.

“Few remaining affected areas will also be restored shortly. K-Electric's plants also landed safely in Island Mode" which has enabled swift progress in restoration,” it added.

The city was without electricity after a massive power breakdown hit the city on Saturday morning.   


