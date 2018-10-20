Railway minister announces to run 100 new coaches in a month

LAHORE: Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Saturday announced to bring a hundred new coaches in a month’s span.

"We will introduce 100 new coaches in a month and in the first 50 days of our government there has been an increase of Rs1 billion in railways' earnings.”

While speaking of various developments introduced in Pakistan Railways, he promised of Wi-Fi installation in a few trains by the month’s end.

"We are improving the catering service on Green Line train and will also ensure Wi-Fi is available on three trains in the coming week,” adding that Wi-Fi in Sukkur and Rohri train stations has already been installed.

“We have also made a task force to make freight trains more functional,” he further stated.

He called criticism at the earlier government over massive corruption, “We were given thieves and robbers in dowry. Shehbaz Sharif is a bigger thief than Nawaz Sharif."

A shuttle train will also run from Karachi to Dhabeji and another from Karachi to Hyderabad, he mentioned.

The rail minister announced a reduction in the fares for Bolan Express from Karachi to Quetta, dropping from Rs1,200 to Rs700, while charges for Akbar Express from Quetta to Lahore have been reduced from Rs1000 to Rs800.