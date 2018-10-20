Sat October 20, 2018
Pakistan

October 20, 2018

Power restored in various areas after major outage in Karachi

A major power breakdown strikes Karachi

KARACHI: Power was restored in various areas  of the metropolis after  a massive power breakdown struck the metropolis on Saturday as the national grid’s line tripped.

"Supply resumes in various parts of the city whereas restoration work in other areas is underway. Supply to the city from the National Grid has also been restored," a K-Electric spokesperson said.

"Power in the city was affected following sudden tripping in transmission line of National Grid that created a rollover effect. K-Electric's plants landed safely in "Island Mode" which has enabled swift progress in restoration", the power utility added.

The supply of power to grid stations located in North Karachi, Nazimabad, North Nazimabad and Surjani Town had been affected owing to the tripping in transmission line.

The outage also affected large areas of the city, including Defence, Buffer Zone, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Johar, North Nazimabad, New Karachi and Surjani Town.

Moreover, Nusrat Bhutto Colony, PIB Colony, Quaidabad and Yousuf Goth were also been affected in the blackout chain.

Earlier this month, another major power outage had struck the metropolis, taking to which, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) took notice on the issue and sought a detailed report from K-Electric on the power breakdowns along with preventive and corrective steps taken by it.

In a press release issued by NEPRA, K-Electric is not investing to improve its transmission and distribution network as occurrences of tripping are frequent.

