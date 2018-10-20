Arrangements finalized for Sunday's by-polls in NA-247, PS-111 and PK-71

KARACHI: By-elections for National Assembly seat NA-247 and provincial assemblies' seats PS-111 and PK-71 will be held on Sunday.

The essential measures have been laid out by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to ensure a peaceful course for the second round of by-polls with Pakistan Army personnel also overseeing the delivery of polling material to the stations under their regulation.

As per the electoral body, Karachi's NA-247 seat has 546,451 registered voters while Sindh Assembly's PS-111 has 178,965.

The National Assembly seat that was vacated by President Dr Arif Alvi will have 12 candidates contending for it whereas the seat won by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail in the General Elections will have 11 aspirants.

Amongst the nominees for NA-247, Aftab Hussain Siddiqui from Pakistan Tehree-e-Insaf (PTI), Pak Sarzameen Party's (PSP) Arshad Vohra, Sadiq Iftikhar from Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pakistan People's Party's Qaiser Khan Nizamani are included.

PS-111 will see rights activist and independent candidate Muhammad Jibran Nasir, PTI's Shehzad Qureshi, MQM-P's Jehanzeb Mughal and PML-N's Mohammad Zahid Hussain compete for the spot in the Sindh Assembly.

On the other hand, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's PK-71 that was vacated by Governor KP Shah Farman will have PTI's Zulfiqar Khan, ANP's Salahuddin and three independent candidates in the run.