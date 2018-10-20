Sat October 20, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 20, 2018

Professor reappointed after getting removed earlier for sexual harassment allegations

Photo: Geo.tv

KARACHI: Assistant professor Abdul Ghaffar Bhutto was reappointed on Friday after getting ousted earlier over sexual harassment allegations.

According to report by Geo.tv, the accused was reappointed as the deputy finance director for Directorate Colleges upon the decision made by Sindh's education minister.

Bhutto had secured the same position earlier in the Pir Mazharul Haq's term as provincial minister but was expelled after an inquiry into the sexual harassment allegations against him.

He, however, had attained the post once more through the use of influence in former Sindh education and literacy minister Nisar Khuhro's tenure.

The assistant professor was removed yet again after that over allegations of collecting bribes from colleges. 

