Qatari FM calls on COAS, discusses regional security

RAWALPINDI: Qatar's Foreign Minister Mohammad bin Abdulrahman al-Thani called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters on Saturday.



In a statement released by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) it was revealed that the two went into discourse relating to affairs of shared concern including regional security measures.

It was added by the COAS that: "Pakistan will continue to positively contribute towards regional peace and stability."

The Qatari FM who arrived in Islamabad on Friday accredited and valued Pakistan's attainment in countering terrorism and striving to maintain the peace and stability of the region.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had also met with the dignitary earlier, with the two having a dialogue over bilateral relations and issues appertain to the interest of both the nations.



