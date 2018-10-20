Sat October 20, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 20, 2018

Two wounded after car falls into ditch at construction site in Karachi

KARACHI: Two people were left injured after a car fell into a ditch on Friday night, reported rescue officials.

The car had tumbled into a ditch in the Punjab Colony area of the metropolis where construction work was ongoing by the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB).

Reports revealed further that among the two injured, one was a woman.

Moreover, officials held the lack of any warning signs or lights in the area surrounding the construction as the probable cause of the occurrence. 

