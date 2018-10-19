Qatar's Amir expresses keen desire to work with PM Imran Khan's government

Islamabad: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammad Bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani called on the Prime Minister Imran Khan today, to convey the felicitations and best wishes of Amir of Qatar, on his elections.



He conveyed the keen desire of the Amir to work with the new leadership in Pakistan, for further strengthening close and cordial relations between Pakistan and Qatar.

Expressing appreciation for the warm sentiments of HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, the Prime Minister reciprocated by underlining the commitment of his government to build mutually beneficial relations with Qatar, for the benefit of the two peoples.

Referring to increase in Pakistan’s exports to Qatar, he hoped that bilateral trade will further expand in the coming years.

He invited Qatari investment in all sectors of Pakistan’s economy, especially in agriculture, livestock and energy.

The Prime Minister also expressed the hope for early implementation of Qatar’s decision to import 100,000 workers from Pakistan.

Sheikh Mohammad Bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani thanked the Prime Minister for receiving him and reciprocated the sentiments and assured him of the full support and cooperation of the government of Qatar in attaining the dream of a progressive, prosperous and forward looking Pakistan.

The Prime Minister conveyed his best wishes for the continued peace, progress and prosperity of the State of Qatar, under the leadership of HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.