PPP rejects 'unconstitutional' cuts in NFC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Senator Sherry Rehman has said that her party will not accept unconstitutional cuts by the Federal government in the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award.



The PPP Senator took to Twitter, "The PPP will not accept unconstitutional cuts by the Federal govt in the NFC. In fact no such cuts r possible without a constitutional amendment."

Sherry Rehman also rejected formation of task forces under the supervision of Governor, saying "Setting up task forces under the supervision of a Governor, who is an arm of the executive is a roadblock on provincial autonomy."

The federal cabinet on Thursday decided to allocate three percent share of the NFC to erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) by reducing the share of provinces.