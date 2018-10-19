Fri October 19, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistan may not approach IMF: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan may not approach IMF: PM Imran Khan
Toyota Pakistan raises car prices

Toyota Pakistan raises car prices
Pakistan bypass Amir for Australia T20 series

Pakistan bypass Amir for Australia T20 series
Chinese auto giant Changan International enters Pakistan

Chinese auto giant Changan International enters Pakistan
‘Throw him out’

‘Throw him out’
Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week

Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week
Daesh money trail traced in Pakistan

Daesh money trail traced in Pakistan
PM Imran Khan for stronger bilateral ties with Malaysia; telephones Mahathir Mohamad

PM Imran Khan for stronger bilateral ties with Malaysia; telephones Mahathir Mohamad
Kidman reveals she married Cruise for protection from sexual abuse

Kidman reveals she married Cruise for protection from sexual abuse
Twitter erupts with memes after Azhar Ali's amusing run-out ever!

Twitter erupts with memes after Azhar Ali's amusing run-out ever!

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 19, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PPP rejects 'unconstitutional' cuts in NFC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Senator Sherry Rehman has said that her party will not accept unconstitutional cuts by the Federal government in the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award.

The PPP Senator took to Twitter, "The PPP will not accept unconstitutional cuts by the Federal govt in the NFC. In fact no such cuts r possible without a constitutional amendment."

Sherry Rehman also rejected formation of task forces under the supervision of Governor, saying "Setting up task forces under the supervision of a Governor, who is an arm of the executive is a roadblock on provincial autonomy."

The federal cabinet on Thursday decided to allocate three percent share of the NFC to erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) by reducing the share of provinces.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Pakistan army wins gold medal in world’s toughest Cambrian Patrol competition

Pakistan army wins gold medal in world’s toughest Cambrian Patrol competition
Chinese leadership committed to further invest in Pakistan's energy sector

Chinese leadership committed to further invest in Pakistan's energy sector
Pakistan strongly reacts to Indian purchase of S-400 missiles

Pakistan strongly reacts to Indian purchase of S-400 missiles
Pakistan vs Australia Test in stats

Pakistan vs Australia Test in stats
Load More load more

Spotlight

WATCH: Prince Harry breaks royal protocol for his amazing fan

WATCH: Prince Harry breaks royal protocol for his amazing fan

'I see #1 Test bowler coming': Dale Steyn on Mohammad Abbas performance against Australia

'I see #1 Test bowler coming': Dale Steyn on Mohammad Abbas performance against Australia

Meesha Shafi submits response to Ali Zafar's defamation notice

Meesha Shafi submits response to Ali Zafar's defamation notice
A.R. Rehman hails working with SRK as ‘interesting’

A.R. Rehman hails working with SRK as ‘interesting’

Photos & Videos

Britain's Prince Harry scales Sydney Harbour Bridge with Australian PM

Britain's Prince Harry scales Sydney Harbour Bridge with Australian PM
Don´t just stand there! Azhar expects teasing from son for bizarre run out

Don´t just stand there! Azhar expects teasing from son for bizarre run out
Parineeti Chopra expresses desire of working opposite Fawad Khan

Parineeti Chopra expresses desire of working opposite Fawad Khan
'I see #1 Test bowler coming': Dale Steyn on Mohammad Abbas performance against Australia

'I see #1 Test bowler coming': Dale Steyn on Mohammad Abbas performance against Australia