Fri October 19, 2018
Web Desk
October 19, 2018

Usman Dar failed to prove Kh Asif dishonest: SC issues detailed judgement

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has issued detailed judgement in the Khawaja Asif disqualification case stating that ‘neither a case of conflict of interest is made out nor has any wrongdoing associated with any asset belonging to the petitioner has been established’.

The Supreme Court on June 01 had set aside the verdict of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) disqualifying former foreign minister Khawaja Asif from the membership of parliament.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Umer Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, announced the verdict in the appeal filed by Khawaja Asif against his disqualification.

“Reasons to be recorded later on, we allow this petition and convert it into an appeal,” Justice Umer Ata Bandial announced a short order.

In its 22-page verdict, the SC observed that after going through the evidence on record “the petitioner (Kh Asif) cannot be labeled dishonest for omitting to declare such a small amount under Article 62 (1) (f) of the Constitution.”

“……Right from the day the bank account was opened and till its closure, no business was transacted in the said account which substantiates the plea taken by the petitioner that non-disclosure was an innocent omission and not intended to conceal some wrongdoing. We are not oblivious of the fact that a bank account may reflect certain transactions of substantial value which have already taken place and scrutiny of such transactions may lead to disclosure of illegal financial dealings regardless of the meager amount lying deposited. However, that is not the case here as other than making a deposit of AED 5,000/- no transaction has taken place in the said account which throughout its life remained dormant,” the order read.


Munir A Malik, counsel for Khawaja Asif, had contended that his client had mentioned all the necessary details in his nomination papers for the 2013 general elections. He submitted that his client had declared his bank accounts details and Iqama (work permit) before the writ was submitted by Usman Dar.

On April 26, the IHC had disqualified Khawaja Asif by declaring that he was not qualified to contest the General Election of 2013 from National Assembly constituency NA-110, Sialkot as he did not fulfil the conditions described under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution read with Section 99(1)(f) of the Representation of People’s Act (ROPA) 1976.

The PTI leader Usman Dar had filed a petition before the IHC, seeking disqualification of the PML-N leader for concealing his Iqama. Khawaja Asif however, had challenged in the Supreme Court his disqualification and had submitted that that there is no constitutional bar on employment of members of the National Assembly.

