Fri October 19, 2018
Pakistan may not approach IMF: PM Imran Khan

Toyota Pakistan raises car prices

Chinese auto giant Changan International enters Pakistan

Pakistan bypass Amir for Australia T20 series

Daesh money trail traced in Pakistan

PM Imran Khan for stronger bilateral ties with Malaysia; telephones Mahathir Mohamad

Kidman reveals she married Cruise for protection from sexual abuse

Twitter erupts with memes after Azhar Ali's amusing run-out ever!

After Ranbir, Alia Bhatt hangs around in New York with girlfriend Priyanka Chopra

Pakistan’s growing population to outstrip developmental gains, warns UN report

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 19, 2018

Qatari foreign minister to arrive in Pak today

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister of Qatar Mohammad bin Abdulrahman al-Thani is scheduled to arrive on a one-day visit to Pakistan today (Friday).

Qatari FM will meet his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit to Islamabad, sources informed.

Moreover, the Pakistani and Qatari counterparts will hold talks in the foreign office, sources added.

Meanwhile, PM Imran is expected to embark on a second visit to Saudi Arabia on October 23.

He will tour the Kingdom for a day prior to his visit to China next month. PM Imran will hold talks on economic cooperation with Saudi officials during his visit. 

Clean and Green Pakistan : With smog season looming, govt shuts polluting brick kilns

Meesha Shafi submits response to Ali Zafar's defamation notice

Pakistan committed to implement international AML, CFT standards: Asad Umar

UNHCR appreciates Pakistan for hosting Afghan refugees

WATCH: Prince Harry breaks royal protocol for his amazing fan

Farah Khan fears quick judgment and Twitter trial for Sajid Khan

Twitter erupts with memes after Azhar Ali's amusing run-out ever!

Coke Studio 11: Khumariyaan steals the show

Serena coach makes plea for honest and open on-court coaching

Video: Azhar Ali's astonishing run-out mirrors Ian Bell's dismissal from the past

After Kiera Knightley, Kristen Bell calls out Disney movies over wrong messages

After Ranbir, Alia Bhatt hangs around in New York with girlfriend Priyanka Chopra

