Qatari foreign minister to arrive in Pak today

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister of Qatar Mohammad bin Abdulrahman al-Thani is scheduled to arrive on a one-day visit to Pakistan today (Friday).

Qatari FM will meet his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit to Islamabad, sources informed.

Moreover, the Pakistani and Qatari counterparts will hold talks in the foreign office, sources added.

Meanwhile, PM Imran is expected to embark on a second visit to Saudi Arabia on October 23.

He will tour the Kingdom for a day prior to his visit to China next month. PM Imran will hold talks on economic cooperation with Saudi officials during his visit.