Thu October 18, 2018
Pakistan

October 19, 2018

Pakistan committed to implement international AML, CFT standards: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance Asad Umar on Thursday resolved the government’s commitment to implement the international Anti Money Laundering and Counter Financing Terrorism (AML/CFT) standards and reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong and unequivocal commitment to work with APG and Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in the fight against moneylaundering, terrorism financing and other financial crimes.

He particularly emphasized that Pakistan would continue to take all actions required to further strengthen its AML/CFT regime.

He was talking to a Mutual Evaluation Team of Asia/Pacific Group on Money Laundering (APG) headed by Executive Secretary of APG Gordon Hook, which had a meeting with him.

The APG assessment team briefed the minister about the purpose of their visit to Pakistan.

They said the APG team held several meetings with Pakistan’s Anti Money Laundering/Counter Financing Terrorism (AML/CFT) stakeholders.

Gordon Hook thanked the finance minister for hosting APG’s onsite visit and acknowledged Pakistan’s progress in AML/CFT areas.

