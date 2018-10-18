Thu October 18, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 18, 2018

UNHCR appreciates Pakistan for hosting Afghan refugees

ISLAMABAD: The representative in Pakistan for United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Ruven Menikdiwela called on Minister of state for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi today in Islamabad.

In the meeting, matters related to refugees issues came under discussion.

UNHCR Pakistan Head greatly appreciated the compassion with which Pakistan has hosted Afghan refugees for the last four decades.

Minister of State said that we value the contribution of UNHCR towards humanity. Particularly, UNHCR played a crucial role for rehabilitation of Afghan refugees in Pakistan.

State Minister stressed that it is our ultimate objective as a responsibile nation to serve the humanity.

Minister of State also stated that our achievements and successes in War on Terror and hosting refugees have not been fully appreciated across the globe.

He also said that Interior Ministry will go extra mile to support UNHCR in the interest of humanity.

The state minister also said that UNHCR in collaboration with Government of Pakistan should take steps to highlight the Afghan refugees issue in Pakistan.

He said the world community has not rendered the due importance to the refugees issue in Pakistan in the recent past.

UNHCR representative said Pakistan is the second Muslim country in the world that is hosting 1. 4 million Afghan refugees. She also assured that UNHCR would continue to support and assist Pakistan in resolution of refugees issue.

