Four women among 12 Pakistanis detained in India

JAIPUR: Twelve Pakistani nationals including four women have been detained in Sriganganagar district of Rajasthan for alleged visa norms violation, Press Trust of India reported.

The news agency quoted Station House Office of Jetsar police station Vijay Singh saying the Pakistanis were detained from Saroopsar area as they did not have permission to visit the area.

The Pakistani nationals arrived India on October 13 for visiting Haridwar, a Hindu pilgrimage site.

Before returning to Pakistan, they arrived here to meet their relatives.

They are being interrogated by intelligence agencies, he added.