Thu October 18, 2018
Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail

Shehbaz Sharif addresses first NA session after arrest

Mobile phones not to be blocked after Oct 20, says minister

Pakistan likely to buy Chinese missile ‘better than’ Indo-Russian BrahMos: Global Times

Pakistani revolutionary poet Habib Jalib's daughter runs taxi to earn livelihood

Pakistan may not approach IMF: PM Imran Khan

Five million in five years

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali to be hanged today

Govt reviews draconian NAB law

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 18, 2018

Conserving, protecting environment is a collective social responsibility, says PM’s advisor

Advisor to PM on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Khan has said that conserving and protecting the environment is not just the responsibility of governments, rather it is a collective social responsibility which we have to shoulder now.

He stated this while talking to IUCN delegation, who called on the Minister to discuss mutual areas of collaboration in the arena of environmental protection, here at Islamabad today (Thursday).

Federal Secretary Climate change Mr Shahrukh Nusrat was also present in the meeting.

Pakistan is bestowed with abundant natural resources starting from Himalayan glaciers, lush green plains, fascinating wilderness to golden-sand beaches along its coasts.

Pakistan is also a rare country that hosts 10 agro-ecological zones. Mr. Mahmood Akhtar Cheema, Country Representative, IUCN Pakistan apprised the Advisor to PM on climate change regarding different key projects which IUCN is carrying out in Pakistan.

Cheema said that IUCN Pakistan has been instrumental in facilitating the federal government in realizing its international commitments. IUCN has a successful collaboration with the Ministry of climate change, Balochistan government, Pakistan Navy; National Institute of Oceanography; WWF-Pakistan; and many other Departments, on conservation and biodiversity projects and expressed willingness for further collaboration with the Ministry of climate change in mutually agreed areas.

Malik Amin Aslam Khan said that Pakistan is blessed with the multiple varieties of wildlife; flora and fauna but unfortunately due to our indifferent attitude, lot of species are on the verge of extinction. We being the custodian of the natural wealth will take every possible measure to protect and conserve our nature and its resources.

Malik Amin Aslam Khan shared with the delegates that we are going to initiate Recharge Pakistan project to store flood water in our wetland sites. IUCN could join us in realization of that initiative.

Malik Amin Aslam Khan further said that safeguarding and protecting nature is our shared goal. Therefore its better to work in collaboration to build synergies to achieve desired objectives.

