MoHR launches awareness drive about women's rights to inheritance

The Ministry of Human rights has launched an awareness drive about the provision of free legal aid for the women’s rights to inheritance.

The Ministry started this awareness campaign to educate the women about their inheritance rights and to provide free legal assistance to those women who are facing any difficulty regarding their right to inheritance.

The incumbent Government is committed to fulfilment of this fundamental right enshrined in Islamic jurisprudence and Constitution of Pakistan.

The efforts of Ministry of Human Rights shall contribute to protection of fundamental rights to help every segment of society.

Those women who are facing any problem about their rights to inheritance, they can now call on Ministry of Human Rights’ helpline — 1099 or telephone number 051-9221700 to seek any free legal guidance and assistance in this regard.

Through this campaign, the Ministry aims to educate the people about the provision of free legal aid to the women’s right to inheritance.

