Thu October 18, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 18, 2018

Pakistan fully capable to respond to any threat: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD:  President Arif Ali said that Pakistan armed forces were fully capable and prepared to respond to any spectrum of threat.

The president made the comment after attending the graduation parade of 140 GD (P), 86 Engineering, 96 Air Defence, 21 Admin & Special Duties and 05 Logistics courses was held at PAF Academy, Asghar Khan today (Thursday).

President Dr. Arif Alvi was the chief guest at the occasion.

On his arrival at the Academy, he was received by Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force.

Addressing the graduating cadets, the president said: “as proud custodians of Pakistan’s Air Space, you must pursue professional commitments with unswerving zeal and determination to maintain the country’s air arm “Second to none” as envisioned by the Father of the Nation.

“It is only through persistent dedication that you will be able to vindicate the trust reposed in you by the nation.”

“We want to establish cordial relationship with the international community based on mutual respect. We are the nation that has rendered greatest sacrifices both in terms of human and material for lasting peace.”

“We stand firmly committed to this cause and would not allow anyone or any country to misinterpret our intent and actions," he added.

Pakistan armed forces are fully capable and prepared to respond to any spectrum of threat. The glorious past of the armed forces of Pakistan is witness to the fact that the sons of the soil defended their motherland with their sweat and blood. Also, PAF has a glorious history of unmatched feats of bravery and has been in the forefront during war and peace time operations."

"Pakistan is facing external and internal challenges. We are confident that through a cohesive national approach, we shall successfully overcome these challenges. As a nation, our struggle against terrorism has played a vital role for regional and international peace. The immaculate coordination and harmony displayed by our armed forces duly supported by the resilient people of the country in the operations against the terrorists has brought tremendous improvement in the internal security environment.

PAF, being a highly potent element of the national defence played a remarkable and leading role in annihilating sanctuaries of the terrorists, thereby shattering their resolve to fight".

A total of 107 aviation cadets graduated at the occasion. The Chief Guest awarded branch insignias to the graduating cadets and trophies to the distinction holders. Quaid-e-Azam Banner was awarded to No 04 Squadron, the new Champion Squadron of the Academy.

In College of Flying Training, Chief of the Air Staff Trophy for best performance in Flying Training was clinched by Aviation Cadet Farhan Khalid Awan. The coveted Sword of Honour for Overall Best Performance in College of Flying Training was awarded to Aviation Cadet Wing Under Officer Talha Haseeb while Aviation Cadet Academy Under Officer Sheheryar Ahmed Malik was awarded Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Trophy for Best Performance in General Service Training.

In College of Aeronautical Engineering, Aviation Cadet Wing Under Officer Abdur Rehman clinched both Chief of the Air Staff Trophy for best performance in Engineering and the coveted Sword of Honour for Overall Best Performance. Trophies for overall best performance in 96 Air Defence and 21 Admin & Special Duties courses were won by Aviation Cadet Babar Abdullah and Sohaib Ahsan respectively. Aviation Cadet Zeeshan Ashraf won the Trophy for overall best performance in 5th Logistics Course.

The ceremony was followed by a thrilling aerial display by "Bravehearts" and “Sherdils”, the PAF Academy Aerobatic Teams, which were thoroughly enjoyed by the guests. The ceremony was witnessed by high-ranking Military & Civil Officials, Diplomats, foreign dignitaries and a large number of guests of graduating cadets.

