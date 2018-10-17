Wed October 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request

Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s upcoming song ‘Zindagi’ being shot in the US

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s upcoming song ‘Zindagi’ being shot in the US
What makes new Punjab IGP unfit for the job?

What makes new Punjab IGP unfit for the job?
Pakistan's first digital city to be established near Islamabad

Pakistan's first digital city to be established near Islamabad

Forward bloc in PTI?

Forward bloc in PTI?
India's five-star fight goes viral

India's five-star fight goes viral

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail
Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral

Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral
By-polls results raise alarm bells for Buzdar govt

By-polls results raise alarm bells for Buzdar govt
Watch the 'most dramatic catch': Mohammad Hafeez out

Watch the 'most dramatic catch': Mohammad Hafeez out

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Bhasha Dam is mere in papers till now, says petroleum minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Ghulam Sarwar Khan has said he have been listening about Bhasha Dam since 2000 but the water reservoir is mere in papers till now.

Sarwar was addressing as chief guest Energy Forum 2018 here at OGDCL Auditorium. Distinguished guests from Oil & Gas sector, MD/CEOs of Exploration and Production Companies (E&P) attended the Forum. Secretary Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) Mian Asad Hayaud Din and other senior officers of the Ministry were also present on the occasion.

Federal Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan said that the purpose of holding the Energy Forum by Ministry of Petroleum is to get the expert opinion and advice of all stakeholders related to petroleum sector of the country.

He noted that the presence of experts in this energy forum would give the government new line of action in the oil and gas sector.

The federal minister said that presently we are facing energy crisis, as only in 1960, mega dams were constructed which were of multi purposes but after that no dam could be constructed.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan said “we have been listening about Bhasha Dam since Year 2000 but the Bhasha Dam is mere in papers still now.”

He said that presently we are facing gas and energy crisis as our import bill of petroleum products including LNG and LPG is all over $12 billion. We cannot continue to expand such high amount of foreign exchange every year on the import of petroleum products, he said.

He said that there must be good intention for doing any work and the present government wanted to take practical steps for the betterment of country and our future generation.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairperson OGRA, Uzma Adil Khan said that merger of upstream regulation with OGRA should be done after consultations with the federal and provincial stakeholders. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Pakistani revolutionary poet Habib Jalib's daughter runs taxi to ear livelihood

Pakistani revolutionary poet Habib Jalib's daughter runs taxi to ear livelihood
Only one sold out of 49 cars at PM House auction

Only one sold out of 49 cars at PM House auction

PM to approve task force to combat money laundering

PM to approve task force to combat money laundering
Pakistan’s top public health expert wins prestigious international award

Pakistan’s top public health expert wins prestigious international award
Load More load more

Spotlight

Kalash community celebrates 'Phool festival' in Chitral

Kalash community celebrates 'Phool festival' in Chitral
Amidst marriage talk Ranveer Singh reveals his sole focus is his work right now

Amidst marriage talk Ranveer Singh reveals his sole focus is his work right now
When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women
Arif Lohar talks about his 'chimta' and other things

Arif Lohar talks about his 'chimta' and other things

Photos & Videos

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback
Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women
India's five-star fight goes viral

India's five-star fight goes viral