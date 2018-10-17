Wed October 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request

Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s upcoming song ‘Zindagi’ being shot in the US

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s upcoming song ‘Zindagi’ being shot in the US
What makes new Punjab IGP unfit for the job?

What makes new Punjab IGP unfit for the job?
Pakistan's first digital city to be established near Islamabad

Pakistan's first digital city to be established near Islamabad

Forward bloc in PTI?

Forward bloc in PTI?
India's five-star fight goes viral

India's five-star fight goes viral

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail
Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral

Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral
By-polls results raise alarm bells for Buzdar govt

By-polls results raise alarm bells for Buzdar govt
Watch the 'most dramatic catch': Mohammad Hafeez out

Watch the 'most dramatic catch': Mohammad Hafeez out

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

SC orders removal of billboards from public properties

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday released orders for removal of all the billboards installed in municipal and cantonment areas across the country.

The directives came from Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar in a hearing pertaining to the billboards in Lahore, to which he stated that orders for removal of billboards were issued for Karachi earlier, which would also be made imposed on other cities as well.

He questioned the installments of billboards within the administrative jurisdiction or Railways, Parks and Hoticulture Authority in Lahore and asked under which authority were the orders made.

“If anyone wants to put up advertisements, they should do it on a private property, which was also stated on the order given for Karachi, the chief justice said.

Taking into consideration the neat impact made since the removal of billboards in Karachi, the chief justice stated that the same should be carried throughout other cities.

During the hearing, Justice Ejaz-ul-Ahsan stressed that the billboards installed on footpaths made for pedestrians were a treat to lives, adding that the billboards also affect the landscape of city.

Cantonment Board attorney Lateef Khosa mentioned that the revenue generated from the billboard advertisements are used to run a hospital.

To this, Justice Nisar stated that money should be earned by keeping the laws in mind.

The CJP concluded the hearing by issuing the concerned authorities to remove billboards from public land across the city within a month and a half.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Qatar to launch 'visa center' to facilitate Pakistani workers

Qatar to launch 'visa center' to facilitate Pakistani workers
Pakistan Railways generates additional Rs1 billion in 50 days: ministry

Pakistan Railways generates additional Rs1 billion in 50 days: ministry

Kalash community celebrates 'Phool festival' in Chitral

Kalash community celebrates 'Phool festival' in Chitral
Pakistan emerged stronger from tribulations, COAS Gen. Bajwa tells Italian leadership

Pakistan emerged stronger from tribulations, COAS Gen. Bajwa tells Italian leadership
Load More load more

Spotlight

Kalash community celebrates 'Phool festival' in Chitral

Kalash community celebrates 'Phool festival' in Chitral
After MJ Akbar, another Indian politician accused of sexual misconduct

After MJ Akbar, another Indian politician accused of sexual misconduct

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women
Arif Lohar talks about his 'chimta' and other things

Arif Lohar talks about his 'chimta' and other things

Photos & Videos

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback
Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women
India's five-star fight goes viral

India's five-star fight goes viral