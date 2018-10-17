SC orders removal of billboards from public properties

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday released orders for removal of all the billboards installed in municipal and cantonment areas across the country.

The directives came from Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar in a hearing pertaining to the billboards in Lahore, to which he stated that orders for removal of billboards were issued for Karachi earlier, which would also be made imposed on other cities as well.

He questioned the installments of billboards within the administrative jurisdiction or Railways, Parks and Hoticulture Authority in Lahore and asked under which authority were the orders made.

“If anyone wants to put up advertisements, they should do it on a private property, which was also stated on the order given for Karachi, the chief justice said.

Taking into consideration the neat impact made since the removal of billboards in Karachi, the chief justice stated that the same should be carried throughout other cities.

During the hearing, Justice Ejaz-ul-Ahsan stressed that the billboards installed on footpaths made for pedestrians were a treat to lives, adding that the billboards also affect the landscape of city.

Cantonment Board attorney Lateef Khosa mentioned that the revenue generated from the billboard advertisements are used to run a hospital.

To this, Justice Nisar stated that money should be earned by keeping the laws in mind.

The CJP concluded the hearing by issuing the concerned authorities to remove billboards from public land across the city within a month and a half.