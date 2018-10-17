Qatar to launch 'visa center' to facilitate Pakistani workers

Islamabad: The State of Qatar has selected Pakistan to be one of the eight countries where 'Qatar Visa Center' will be launched to facilitate Pakistanis who want to work in Qatar.



The establishment of a visa center will ensure the elimination of exploitative practices and Pakistani workers will have their rights protected. There are 115,000 Pakistanis in Qatar and new job opportunities will increase this number.

Also Read: Qatar offers 100,000 jobs to Pakistanis

The new project of establishing this sort of facilitation center will ease the process for Pakistanis that want to work in Qatar.

Qatari Embassy in Pakistan, in a letter to the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis & HRD, informed Zulfikar Bukhari, Special Assistant to Prime Minister, that the State of Qatar has selected Pakistan to be one of the eight countries where "Qatar Visa Center" will be launched.

In the first phase, eight Visa Centers will be launched across the world to facilitate the workers from different countries in the process of making contracts with their employers before arriving in Qatar.

These centers will also help in protecting the rights of the workforce in case they are violated by the employers.

It also guarantees the rights of the worker by attesting the contracts that the worker agreed to its terms of work in Qatar before their arrival to the country besides reducing exploitative practices that may be exercised by some employers and intermediaries to the rights of the employees.

Avoid cases of returning the worker to his country if he is not fit to obtain a residence permit in the State of Qatar or for any reason that may prevent him from entering the state of Qatar.

The possibility of the worker starting to work with his employer immediately upon his entry into the country and his entitlement to be paid for that.

To facilitate the procedures of recruitment by providing all the procedures required to be completed by the worker in his country as a legal requirement to come to the state of Qatar and obtain a residence permit, which is the signing of contracts of employment, medical examination and fingerprints.

This is a good news coming from the Qatari Embassy. The Qatari Ambassador has already given a positive gesture of increasing job opportunities for Pakistanis in Qatar.

The establishment of a visa center will ensure the elimination of exploitative practices and Pakistani workers will have their rights protected. There are 115,000 Pakistanis in Qatar and new job opportunities will increase this number.

The new project of establishing this sort of facilitation center will ease the process for Pakistanis that want to work in Qatar.