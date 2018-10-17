Pakistan Railways generates additional Rs1 billion in 50 days: ministry

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Railways said that it had generated an additional Rs.1 billion (Bn) in first 50 days of the present government.



In a press statement issued on Wednesday, it said Federal Minister for Railways is working hard to increase Pakistan Railways revenue and the department has increased its capacity of revenue generation.

“Due to uphill effort of Sh. Rasheed Ahmad, Federal Minister for Railways, Pakistan Railways has generated additional Rs.1 billion (Bn) in first 50 days of the present Government,” it said.

From August 2017 to October 2017, Pakistan Railways had earned Rs.5.7 billion. Whereas, during August 2018 to October 2018, it earned 6.7 bn. It is a proof that Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad is taking the institution on right track.

In these 50 days the capability of Pakistan Railways to earn revenue has increased a lot, according to the ministry.