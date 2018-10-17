KP govt to move towards e-governance with launch of mobile app

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced the launch of a mobile application for a clean and green KP in an attempt to move towards a e-governance system.



The official twitter handle of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announced the move by the provincial administration of establishing a mobile application called CleanGreenKP that can provide ease to the locals in reporting issues they encounter in their regions to the authorities.

Moreover it also urged citizens to utilize the app to play a chief role in bringing about a positive change in the environment though plantation and cleanup drives.

The promo revealed of the app shows options like ‘Fix My Street’, ‘Report/Request Information from the Government’ as well as options to initiate cleanup and plantation drives.

The launch of the app by the provincial government will come as an effort to move towards an E-Governance system.

“#CleanGreenKP App to be launched; citizens can identify issues in their localities and report them to Authorities. They can also play a positive role in CleanGreenKP campaign by planting Tree and taking part in cleaning drive KP is moving swiftly towards an E-Governance !,” announced PTI's twitter.



