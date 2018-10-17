Wed October 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request

Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s upcoming song ‘Zindagi’ being shot in the US

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s upcoming song ‘Zindagi’ being shot in the US
What makes new Punjab IGP unfit for the job?

What makes new Punjab IGP unfit for the job?
Pakistan's first digital city to be established near Islamabad

Pakistan's first digital city to be established near Islamabad

Forward bloc in PTI?

Forward bloc in PTI?
India's five-star fight goes viral

India's five-star fight goes viral

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail
Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral

Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral
By-polls results raise alarm bells for Buzdar govt

By-polls results raise alarm bells for Buzdar govt
Watch the 'most dramatic catch': Mohammad Hafeez out

Watch the 'most dramatic catch': Mohammad Hafeez out

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

KP govt to move towards e-governance with launch of mobile app

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced the launch of a mobile application for a clean and green KP in an attempt to move towards a e-governance system.

The official twitter handle of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announced the move by the provincial administration of establishing a mobile application called CleanGreenKP that can provide ease to the locals in reporting issues they encounter in their regions to the authorities.

Moreover it also urged citizens to utilize the app to play a chief role in bringing about a positive change in the environment though plantation and cleanup drives.

The promo revealed of the app shows options like ‘Fix My Street’, ‘Report/Request Information from the Government’ as well as options to initiate cleanup and plantation drives.

The launch of the app by the provincial government will come as an effort to move towards an E-Governance system.

“#CleanGreenKP App to be launched; citizens can identify issues in their localities and report them to Authorities. They can also play a positive role in CleanGreenKP campaign by planting Tree and taking part in cleaning drive KP is moving swiftly towards an E-Governance !,” announced PTI's twitter. 


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Roll back of 18th amendment to be resisted striongly : Murad Shah

Roll back of 18th amendment to be resisted striongly : Murad Shah
Pakistani revolutionary poet Habib Jalib's daughter runs taxi to ear livelihood

Pakistani revolutionary poet Habib Jalib's daughter runs taxi to ear livelihood
Only one sold out of 49 cars at PM House auction

Only one sold out of 49 cars at PM House auction

Bhasha Dam is mere in papers till now, says petroleum minister

Bhasha Dam is mere in papers till now, says petroleum minister
Load More load more

Spotlight

Kalash community celebrates 'Phool festival' in Chitral

Kalash community celebrates 'Phool festival' in Chitral
Amidst marriage talk Ranveer Singh reveals his sole focus is his work right now

Amidst marriage talk Ranveer Singh reveals his sole focus is his work right now
‘After I was assaulted at the age of 19, I changed forever’: Lady Gaga

‘After I was assaulted at the age of 19, I changed forever’: Lady Gaga
Arif Lohar talks about his 'chimta' and other things

Arif Lohar talks about his 'chimta' and other things

Photos & Videos

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback
Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women
India's five-star fight goes viral

India's five-star fight goes viral