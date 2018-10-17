Wed October 17, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 17, 2018

Two workers succumb to injuries after falling off Karachi building

KARACHI: Two laborers fell off a building and succumbed to injuries on Wednesday in Karachi.

According to report by Geo.tv citing the police, the men had mounted the building of the exchange tower near Jubilee Cinema in the Saddar area of the metropolis.

The deceased were identified as Zaheer, 35 and Ghulam Qadir 30.

In an unrelated incident that occurred last month, two laborers were pronounced dead while two others were wounded following a roof collapse in Karachi’s Memon Goth area.

At the time of the incident, the workers were asleep on the roof of the factory. 

