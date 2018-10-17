Wed October 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request

Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request
What makes new Punjab IGP unfit for the job?

What makes new Punjab IGP unfit for the job?
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s upcoming song ‘Zindagi’ being shot in the US

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s upcoming song ‘Zindagi’ being shot in the US
Pakistan's first digital city to be established near Islamabad

Pakistan's first digital city to be established near Islamabad

Forward bloc in PTI?

Forward bloc in PTI?
India's five-star fight goes viral

India's five-star fight goes viral

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail
Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral

Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral
By-polls results raise alarm bells for Buzdar govt

By-polls results raise alarm bells for Buzdar govt
Watch the 'most dramatic catch': Mohammad Hafeez out

Watch the 'most dramatic catch': Mohammad Hafeez out

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Supreme Court disqualifies two PML-N senators over dual nationality

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has declared two senators of the opposition PML-N as ineligible for being dual nationals.

In a short order issued on Wednesday, the apex court has directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to de-notify Saadia Abbasi and Haroon Akhtar as members of the Parliament.

Saadia Abbasi is the sister of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. 

She was elected to the Senate as an independent candidate on a reserved seat for women from Punjab in the Senate election held in March this year.

In February this year,  Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Dr Yasmin Rashid and Andleeb Abbasi had challenged the nomination papers of Shahid Khan Abbasi’s sister Sadia Abbasi for the Senate elections.

Moreover, the Supreme Court is also hearing a petition against Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar on similar ground.  The PTI leader, however, maintains he has already surrendered his British rationality. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Pakistan emerged stronger from tribulations, COAS Gen. Bajwa tells Italian leadership

Pakistan emerged stronger from tribulations, COAS Gen. Bajwa tells Italian leadership
Two workers succumb to injuries after falling off Karachi building

Two workers succumb to injuries after falling off Karachi building
PM Imran Khan discusses economic issues with business leaders

PM Imran Khan discusses economic issues with business leaders
Pakistan likely to buy Chinese missile ‘better than’ Indo-Russian BrahMos: Global Times

Pakistan likely to buy Chinese missile ‘better than’ Indo-Russian BrahMos: Global Times
Load More load more

Spotlight

Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral

Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral
Sarfraz happy to respond to criticism with innings of 94

Sarfraz happy to respond to criticism with innings of 94
After MJ Akbar, another Indian politician accused of sexual misconduct

After MJ Akbar, another Indian politician accused of sexual misconduct

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

Photos & Videos

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback
Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women
India's five-star fight goes viral

India's five-star fight goes viral