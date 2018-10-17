Supreme Court disqualifies two PML-N senators over dual nationality

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has declared two senators of the opposition PML-N as ineligible for being dual nationals.

In a short order issued on Wednesday, the apex court has directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to de-notify Saadia Abbasi and Haroon Akhtar as members of the Parliament.

Saadia Abbasi is the sister of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

She was elected to the Senate as an independent candidate on a reserved seat for women from Punjab in the Senate election held in March this year.



In February this year, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Dr Yasmin Rashid and Andleeb Abbasi had challenged the nomination papers of Shahid Khan Abbasi’s sister Sadia Abbasi for the Senate elections.

Moreover, the Supreme Court is also hearing a petition against Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar on similar ground. The PTI leader, however, maintains he has already surrendered his British rationality.