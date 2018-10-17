Tue October 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Latest party position after by-election 2018 results

Latest party position after by-election 2018 results
WhatsApp updates ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature

WhatsApp updates ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature
By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 NA, 24 PA seats

By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 NA, 24 PA seats
PTI suffers big electoral upset

PTI suffers big electoral upset
By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 National Assembly seats

By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 National Assembly seats
Meet the Pakistani-American chef who is bravely looking death in the eye

Meet the Pakistani-American chef who is bravely looking death in the eye
What makes new Punjab IGP unfit for the job?

What makes new Punjab IGP unfit for the job?
CPEC loans not responsible for Pakistan’s economic crisis: China

CPEC loans not responsible for Pakistan’s economic crisis: China
Forward bloc in PTI?

Forward bloc in PTI?
By-election 2018: Samar Bilour to be first woman MPA in 16 years

By-election 2018: Samar Bilour to be first woman MPA in 16 years

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Model Town case: 116 cops removed from posts

LAHORE: The newly appointed Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Amjad Javed Saleemi on Tuesday  removed 116 police officers including DSPs, inspectors and the investigation officer from their posts in connection with the Model Town case probe.

As per details, Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Dr Tahirul Qadri  had been demanded suspension of all the  accused policemen for free and fair investigation in the case.

According to media reports, citing police sources, the   officials, who were removed, have also been directed to report to the Police Lines for further orders.

As part of the investigation into the killing of 14 people, four SPs and other senior officials were already transferred.

ON June 17, 2014, the Punjab police allegedly opened indiscriminate firing on unarmed protesters of the Pakistan Awami Tehreek, killing 14 men and women. Since then, PAT chief has been demanding justice in the case.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali to be hanged today

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali to be hanged today
67th martyrdom anniversary of Liaquat Ali Khan observed

67th martyrdom anniversary of Liaquat Ali Khan observed
Journalist Sohail Khan shot dead in Haripur

Journalist Sohail Khan shot dead in Haripur
Pakistan positively relevant to region and beyond: DG ISPR

Pakistan positively relevant to region and beyond: DG ISPR
Load More load more

Spotlight

Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral

Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral
Sarfraz happy to respond to criticism with innings of 94

Sarfraz happy to respond to criticism with innings of 94
Kangana Ranaut calls out Bollywood hotshots for keeping silent on #MeToo

Kangana Ranaut calls out Bollywood hotshots for keeping silent on #MeToo

Pakistan, Australia to clash in ICC Women’s Championship

Pakistan, Australia to clash in ICC Women’s Championship

Photos & Videos

Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral

Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral
'Friendly fire' destroys Belgian multi-million-dollar warplane at base

'Friendly fire' destroys Belgian multi-million-dollar warplane at base
After Sona Mohapatra, another singer accuses Kailash Kher, Toshi of sexual misconduct

After Sona Mohapatra, another singer accuses Kailash Kher, Toshi of sexual misconduct
India's five-star fight goes viral

India's five-star fight goes viral