Model Town case: 116 cops removed from posts

LAHORE: The newly appointed Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Amjad Javed Saleemi on Tuesday removed 116 police officers including DSPs, inspectors and the investigation officer from their posts in connection with the Model Town case probe.

As per details, Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Dr Tahirul Qadri had been demanded suspension of all the accused policemen for free and fair investigation in the case.

According to media reports, citing police sources, the officials, who were removed, have also been directed to report to the Police Lines for further orders.



As part of the investigation into the killing of 14 people, four SPs and other senior officials were already transferred.



ON June 17, 2014, the Punjab police allegedly opened indiscriminate firing on unarmed protesters of the Pakistan Awami Tehreek, killing 14 men and women. Since then, PAT chief has been demanding justice in the case.

