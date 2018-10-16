Tue October 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Latest party position after by-election 2018 results

Latest party position after by-election 2018 results
By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 NA, 24 PA seats

By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 NA, 24 PA seats
WhatsApp updates ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature

WhatsApp updates ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature
PTI suffers big electoral upset

PTI suffers big electoral upset
By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 National Assembly seats

By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 National Assembly seats
Meet the Pakistani-American chef who is bravely looking death in the eye

Meet the Pakistani-American chef who is bravely looking death in the eye
CPEC loans not responsible for Pakistan’s economic crisis: China

CPEC loans not responsible for Pakistan’s economic crisis: China
What makes new Punjab IGP unfit for the job?

What makes new Punjab IGP unfit for the job?
By-election 2018: Samar Bilour to be first woman MPA in 16 years

By-election 2018: Samar Bilour to be first woman MPA in 16 years
By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 24 Provincial Assemblies seats

By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 24 Provincial Assemblies seats

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 16, 2018

Share

Advertisement

CM Murad approves Rs7.5 bn poverty reduction strategy

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah approved poverty reduction strategy of Rs72.5 billion under which interventions would be made in education, health, water and sanitation and development t of internal village roads.

He took this decision while presiding over a cabinet meeting at 7th Floor of the New Secretariat. The meeting was attended by all the provincial ministers, advisors and the special assistants who were invited specially.

The Planning & Development with the assistance of EU after a hectic and two-year long survey and study has prepared a poverty reduction strategy under which rural and urban poverty would be reduced by making necessary interventions by upgrading villages. The villages would be given internal roads, water supply and drainage schemes, health facilities, vocational training and top of it a holistic approach would be made to improve quality of educational.

The chief minister said that the programme would be started all over Sindh and rural and urban poverty would be reduced by investing Rs72.5 billion during the next five years. This would be in additional to the already launched poverty reduction prorammes and initiatives.

RBCs: The cabinet was told that with the assistance of the German Development Bank four state of art regional blood centers (RBCs) have been constructed at Sukkur, Jamshoro, Shaheed Benazirabad and Karachi.

Minister Health Dr Azra Pechuho told that the health department has no prior experience of managing the sophisticated blood centers, therefore they may be contracted out to experienced private sector organization under PPP mode.

The cabinet after receiving proper presentation by the health department approved to contract out RBC Jamshoro to Indus Hospital, RBC Sukkur to Sukkur Blood and Drug Donating Society, RBC Shaheedabad to Fatmid Foundation and RBC Karachi to Ziaudding Hospital.

PHE: Secretary Public Engineering department Syed Jamal Shah gave a presentation to the cabinet saying that in the light of Supreme Court of Pakistan Judgement they have prepared an action plan. The plan calls for transferring all the functions relating to water, sewerage scheme, including installation, operation and management of RO plants to Public Health Engineering department.

The cabinet approved transferring of all the concerned staff of local government to PHE department. Under the plan 1572 schemes would be operated and the salaries of the staff would come to Rs642 million. The cabinet approved the plan and directed chief secretary to implement it. The cabinet also approved Rs500 million for transaction and placed at the disposal of the secretary PHED.

Forest : Additional Chief Secretary Forest & Wildlife Sohail Akbar Shah with the approval of the chief minister presented a restructuring plan of his department. The cabinet approved the proposed restructuring. Under the plan two posts of chief conservators of Forests (CCF), Grade BPS-20, have been created.

(a) CCF Mangroves & Rangelands to look after the mangroves ecosystem and development projects of the department especially Green Pakistan programme.

(b) CCF Social Forestry to lookafter the social forestry wing of the department.

Four positions of conservators of forest (CF) of grade BPS-19 have also been created to adequately support the CCFs.

He said that productive forests which include riverise and irrigated plantation spread over an area of 0.800 million acres. Similarly, Protective Forests which include mangroves and rangelands cover an area of 2.5 Million Acreas. In this way our forests speared over an area of 3.3 Million Acres which constitute 8 percent of total land area of Sindh. “Therefore, restructuring of the department was vital to lookafter these forests and improve them further,” the secretary said. The cabinet approved the plan.

The chief minister told the cabinet that the provincial government has received an email from Gayness book for establishing a record of planting mangroves.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Pakistan positively relevant to region and beyond: DG ISPR

Pakistan positively relevant to region and beyond: DG ISPR
ECC approves mechanism to ensure enhanced supply of domestic gas

ECC approves mechanism to ensure enhanced supply of domestic gas
Pakistan indispensably, positively relevant to region and beyond: DG ISPR

Pakistan indispensably, positively relevant to region and beyond: DG ISPR
China-Pakistan ties will continuously to make new headway: Chinese FM spokesman

China-Pakistan ties will continuously to make new headway: Chinese FM spokesman
Load More load more

Spotlight

Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral

Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral
Sarfraz happy to respond to criticism with innings of 94

Sarfraz happy to respond to criticism with innings of 94
Kangana Ranaut calls out Bollywood hotshots for keeping silent on #MeToo

Kangana Ranaut calls out Bollywood hotshots for keeping silent on #MeToo

Pakistan, Australia to clash in ICC Women’s Championship

Pakistan, Australia to clash in ICC Women’s Championship

Photos & Videos

Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral

Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral
'Friendly fire' destroys Belgian multi-million-dollar warplane at base

'Friendly fire' destroys Belgian multi-million-dollar warplane at base
After Sona Mohapatra, another singer accuses Kailash Kher, Toshi of sexual misconduct

After Sona Mohapatra, another singer accuses Kailash Kher, Toshi of sexual misconduct
India's five-star fight goes viral

India's five-star fight goes viral