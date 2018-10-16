Overseas ministry plans to introduce e-governance to facilitate expats

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) is all set to launch paperless culture in the ministry to ensure speedy communication among its attached departments.

This was decided in a meeting chaired by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on OP&HRD Syed Zulifqar Bukhari, said spokesperson of the Ministry on Tuesday.

The ministry will chalk out a plan in collaboration with National Information Technology Board (NITB) and Avanza Group.

It is aimed at establishing a framework to digitize the organizational processes and creation of a quantifiable complaint system to provide quick relief to the overseas Pakistanis.

The meeting was attended by the officials of NITB, Overseas Pakistanis Foundation and Avanza Group.