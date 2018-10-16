PM Imran Khan forms special South Punjab province council

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan has set up a special executive council to pave way for the formation of South Punjab province, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Qureshi said that the creation of a new province would be the realization of his long standing commitment for the people of South Punjab.

He said that this would eliminate decades of deprivation and lead to more equitable distribution of resources and a stronger more prosperous federation.

“A special executive council for the formation of South Punjab province has been created by the Prime Minister as promised. For far too long South Punjab has been ignored and denied it's rights,” the foreign minister tweeted.

“The creation of this province will be the realization of my long standing commitment for the people of South Punjab, & will eliminate decades of deprivation and lead to more equitable distribution of resources and a stronger more prosperous federation,” he added.



