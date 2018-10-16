Video of two PTI lawmakers' clash goes viral

KARACHI: A video of clash between two Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers in Karachi has gone viral on social media.



Member National Assembly Aftab Jahangir and member provincial assembly Rabistan could be seen fighting each other in viral video.

Supporters of Jahangir and Rabistan also indulged in the fight following exchange of harsh word from their leaders.

Both the parties freely used kicks and punches in the fight.