Tue October 16, 2018
Pakistan

APP
October 16, 2018

Pakistan to host International Students Convention and Expo in December

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will host first ever largest International Student Convention (ISC) and Expo starting from December 10 at the federal capital under the theme “Securing our future” to revitalize the crucial role of youth towards development, peace building, achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The participants hailing from 30 countries will get a chance to interact with leading personalities and subject experts of their interests across the globe and enjoy a diverse group across the spectrum from academic mainstreams to madrassa students and other marginalized segments of the society.

More than 30 sessions and competitions have also been designed to ensure maximum participation of students in this mega event around the clock, Murtaza Noor, Coordinator Inter University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences (IUCPSS) said this while talking to APP.

ISC and Expo 2018 will mainly comprise of celebration of international human rights day, vice chancellors forum on youth development, diplomatic forum and corner, university pavilion, books pavilion, digital technologies pavilion, tourism and culture pavilion, job fair, career counseling sessions, model UN and National Assembly sessions, talent Hunt, ideas corner, workshops, seminars, sports activities, competitions and many other activities projecting a positive image of Pakistan all over the world.

The event is being organized by IUCPSS in collaboration with COMSATS, Higher Education Commission Pakistan, Punjab Higher Education Commission, United National Information Centre Pakistan, Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services, Paigham-e-Pakistan, University of Lahore, Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies, National Book Foundation and other top ranked Pakistani and foreign universities.

Murtaza Noor said the organizers have started registration of the students and relevant organizations and universities for the participation in student convention, expo and various competition, workshops and sessions.

The leading academics, heads of government departments/organizations, vice chancellors through their writing messages appreciated the initiative and assured their utmost cooperation in successful holding of the event, he said.

