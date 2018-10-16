Tue October 16, 2018
Pakistan

APP
October 16, 2018

Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: 10 more cities to be part of scheme

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to extend `Apna Ghar Housing Scheme’ to 10 more cities of Punjab and applications for registration form submission will be collected for these cities in January 2019.

This scheme has been extended to more cities of the country to fulfill housing needs of the poor segments of the society and the government will leave no stone unturned to achieve the task of constructing five million houses, the sources in the Housing Ministry told APP here on Tuesday.

The sources said that it has been decided to extend Apna Ghar Housing Scheme in 10 more major cities and forms will be collected in the first month of nest year. The cities being included in the next projects are Lahore, Multan, Rahim Yar Khan, Layyah, Bahawalpur, Vehari, Kasur, Sialkot, Jhelum and Gujranwala.

It is to mention that 5 million houses would be constructed under this scheme while first phase of the project was announced for seven cities which include Islamabad, Sukkar, Gilgit, Muzaffarabad, Quetta, Swat and Faisalabad.

Federal Housing Taskforce and the government of Punjab have completed the initial preparations for the project while registration forms of the scheme are available on website of NADRA while it can be obtained from District Housing Program Office from October 22, 2018 for the first phase.

The scheme’s pilot project in various cities is currently underway and people would be greatly benefitted from this scheme besides economic boom in the country, the sources maintained.

