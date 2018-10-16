Train-rickshaw collision kills six women

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has expressed heartfelt grief over the loss of precious lives in a collision between an auto rickshaw and a train at the unmanned level crossing between Haibat Shaheed Railways Station and Kandhkot.

According to spokesman of Pakistan Railways, six women died on the spot and several others injured after the rickshaw carrying 15 travelers hit the passenger train Khushhal Khan Khattak' at 1:30 pm on Tuesday.

The official said the people have been advised again and again to cross the unmanned level crossing carefully as it is without any gate to prevent such accidents.

The federal minister prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in peace and grant patience to the bereaved family members for bearing this irreparable loss with equanimity.