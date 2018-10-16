Tue October 16, 2018
Latest party position after by-election 2018 results

By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 NA, 24 PA seats

PTI suffers big electoral upset

By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 National Assembly seats

WhatsApp updates 'Delete for Everyone' feature

Meet the Pakistani-American chef who is bravely looking death in the eye

CPEC loans not responsible for Pakistan's economic crisis: China

By-election 2018: Samar Bilour to be first woman MPA in 16 years

By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 24 Provincial Assemblies seats

What makes new Punjab IGP unfit for the job?

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 16, 2018

Train-rickshaw collision kills six women

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has expressed heartfelt grief over the loss of precious lives in a collision between an auto rickshaw and a train at the unmanned level crossing between Haibat Shaheed Railways Station and Kandhkot.

According to spokesman of Pakistan Railways, six women died on the spot and several others injured after the rickshaw carrying 15 travelers hit the passenger train Khushhal Khan Khattak' at 1:30 pm on Tuesday.

The official said the people have been advised again and again to cross the unmanned level crossing carefully as it is without any gate to prevent such accidents.

The federal minister prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in peace and grant patience to the bereaved family members for bearing this irreparable loss with equanimity.

Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: 10 more cities to be part of scheme

Pakistan's first digital city to be established near Islamabad

Thanks to CPEC, Gwadar real estate business on the rise

Fakhr-e-Alam stops over in Karachi as part of 'Mission Parwaaz'

After Sona Mohapatra, another singer accuses Kailash Kher, Toshi of sexual misconduct

Meet the Pakistani-American chef who is bravely looking death in the eye

Shoaib Malik's surprise call brings smile to cancer patient

Nawazuddin Siddiqui didn't support me when I was harassed: Chitrangda Singh

Harry and pregnant Meghan get baby gifts, meet koalas Down Under

After Sona Mohapatra, another singer accuses Kailash Kher, Toshi of sexual misconduct

India's five-star fight goes viral

Shoaib Malik's surprise call brings smile to cancer patient

