Tue October 16, 2018
Pakistan

October 16, 2018

Fakhr-e-Alam stops over in Karachi as part of 'Mission Parwaaz'

KARACHI: Renowned Pakistani singer, song-writer Fakhr-e-Alam after embarking on a journey of a lifetime under #MissionParwaaz landed in Karachi on Tuesday. 

The singer was welcomed by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail who commended his efforts of circumnavigating the globe.

Talking to Geo News regarding his distinct journey, Fakhr-e-Alam said, “There was a different feeling when I entered the Pakistani airspace.”

Thanking the Tampa Bay Aviation Chief Pilot Joshua Barken and Managing Director Chris Rowe, he added, "This would not have been possible without [Joshua] Barken and [Chris] Rowe."

The singer stated that his journey will take approximately take 28 days to complete if the weather remains suitable.

“Otherwise, it can take longer,” the 42-year-old said.

Fakhr-e-Alam also requested people to pray for the successful completion of his mission within the given time.

The 28-day tour which kicked off in Clearwater, Florida on October 10 will take Alam to 32 countries. Upon completion,  Fakhr-e-Alam will become the first person in the country to circumnavigate the world. 

