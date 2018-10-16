Tue October 16, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 16, 2018

Forward bloc in PTI?

KARACHI: Senior TV anchor and famed political analyst Hamid Mir has expressed concerns regarding the future of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the possible emergence of a forward bloc in the party, in light of the recent by-elections held on Sunday.

Presenting his views on Geo News talk show ‘Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada K Sath’, the veteran journalist stated how PM Imran’s Tehreek-e-Insaf encounters new trials and tribulations after suffering from a severe blow in the by-polls, by losing as much as 9 seats in the National and Provincial Assembly. Mir added that candidates of a ruling party facing such a massive defeat is very rare and had rather never happened in the past before.

Sharing how the party has grave reservations over the electoral results, Mir hinted at a possible political upheaval taking birth in Balochistan, after the province elected Balochistan National Party (Mengal) and one of its supporter candidates to seat.

Mir suggested that the party can create a sense of distrust and alienation in the people of the province which can lead to intense dishevel up to the capital.

Shedding light on how major setbacks lie ahead of PTI, Mir stated that the number of disgruntled members in the party is more than that in Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) which is why a forward bloc in the former is highly likely. ‘PTI seems to be more in danger than PML-N’, he said. The by-polls have ruled in favour of Awami National Party and PML-N, Mir added. 

