US consulate vehicle hits motorcyclist in Karachi

KARACHI: A US consulate vehicle on Monday struck a motorcyclist in Karachi causing an injury to the rider.

According to reports, the accident, which took place near PIDC flyover, did not cause any serious damage except injuring the rider’s foot who was later shifted to a nearby medical facility.

The passers-by encircled the US consulate vehicle which was being driven by a foreign woman, who was later identified as a staff member at the US consulate. After the incident, she was reportedly left the vehicle behind and moved away.



Earlier in April, a military attache had rammed his vehicle into a motorcycle in Islamabad, killing one man on the spot and injuring the other.